Strategic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

