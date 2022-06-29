Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 280.2% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 266,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Straumann has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

