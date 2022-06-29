Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $26,849.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.11 or 1.00005861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

