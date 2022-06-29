SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

