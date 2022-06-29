Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Sun Communities worth $115,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

