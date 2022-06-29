Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 650,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $450,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

