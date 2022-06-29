Surience Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Surience Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,426 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,577,000.

IEI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.64. 26,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,988. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

