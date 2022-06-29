Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Reaches $29.32 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $29.32 million and $93,596.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,718,932 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

