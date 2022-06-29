Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.94.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

