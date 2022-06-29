TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.07 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,976.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

