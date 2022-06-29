TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.67. 6,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get TDCX alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,372,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the period.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.