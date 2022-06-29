Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

