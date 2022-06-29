Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $153.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average of $182.99. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.50.

About Teleperformance (Get Rating)

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.