TEMCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $44,612.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.85 or 0.25923006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00090792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014784 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.