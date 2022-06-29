Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Down 3.4%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.29. 38,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 54,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Company Profile (OTC:TCTZF)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.