Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Hits $66.75 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $66.75 billion and $46.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.24819018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00185682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,610,622,657 coins and its circulating supply is 66,824,919,366 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

