The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

