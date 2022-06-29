The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

