The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Acquires $57,750.00 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 333,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

