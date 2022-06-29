The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $140.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

