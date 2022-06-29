The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

Clorox stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

