The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Down 0.1%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.81 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 144.90 ($1.78). Approximately 60,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 226,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.78).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.92. The stock has a market cap of £578.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get The European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ESCT)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.