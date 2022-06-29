The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GAP by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

