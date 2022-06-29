The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $4.50

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 54,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.92 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 556,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 229,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

