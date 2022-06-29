The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $48.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

