Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,925,641 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

