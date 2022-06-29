Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 2.2%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $63.55. Approximately 434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

About Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

