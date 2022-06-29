Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 74,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 172,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £101.10 million and a P/E ratio of -78.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.46.

In related news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 110,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total value of £19,966.50 ($24,495.77).

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

