Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

