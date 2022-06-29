Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.87

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 89846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

