Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

