TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.97

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 7370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TowneBank by 524.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

