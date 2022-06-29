Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $30,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,104. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.45.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

