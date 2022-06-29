Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,068.25 or 0.99976634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00037265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.