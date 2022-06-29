TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $875.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,570 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $10,233,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

