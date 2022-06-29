Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 114534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on TV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

