Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up about 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Tri-Continental worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

NYSE:TY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5289 per share. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About Tri-Continental (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.