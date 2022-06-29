Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.28. The stock has a market cap of £20.87 million and a PE ratio of 18.57. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Triad Group alerts:

In other news, insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($67,476.38).

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.