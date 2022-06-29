Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. CLSA cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
