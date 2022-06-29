TripCandy (CANDY) Achieves Market Cap of $353,055.88

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TripCandy has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. TripCandy has a total market cap of $353,055.88 and $56.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

