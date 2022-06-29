True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.92. 88,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,690% from the average session volume of 4,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

