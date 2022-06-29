TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. TrueCar has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $238.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

