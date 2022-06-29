Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

