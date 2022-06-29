Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 149.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 232,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $630,527 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

