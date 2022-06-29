Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up about 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,294 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.