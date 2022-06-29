Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

