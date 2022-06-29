Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 257,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

