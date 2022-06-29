Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $681,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,403,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $124,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

