Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.