Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 9,250 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Miller Industries worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 115,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,093. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.